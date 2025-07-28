Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 28 July

Nifty Bank has been consolidating within a defined range of 57,500 to 56,000 over the past three weeks, indicating market indecision and the absence of a strong directional bias. A decisive move beyond either boundary, a breakout above 57,500 or a breakdown below 56,000, is likely to set the stage for the next significant trend. Until such a move materializes, the sideways consolidation is expected to persist. Technically, immediate resistance is aligned near 57,500, while critical support is positioned between 56,200 and 56,000.