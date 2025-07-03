Best stocks to buy today, 3 July, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

The market caught a fever as the Trump effect dominated the proceedings, thus causing some turbulence. As trends try to make their way ahead, the damage control required by market participants is quite demanding.

Market update

On 3 July 2025, Indian equity markets staged a modest rebound following the previous session’s decline, with the Nifty 50 closing at 25,580.65, up 0.50%, and the Sensex reclaiming ground to end at 84,032, rising 0.75%. The recovery was led by broad-based buying across key sectors, particularly metals, auto, and FMCG, which helped offset continued weakness in financials and realty.

Tata Steel and JSW Steel extended their gains, buoyed by firm global commodity cues and expectations of improved domestic demand. Maruti Suzuki and Asian Paints also contributed to the upside, reflecting resilience in consumption-linked counters. However, banking stocks remained subdued, with IndusInd Bank and HDFC Life continuing to face selling pressure amid concerns over margin compression and regulatory headwinds.

The Nifty Metal Index surged over 1.5%, while auto and FMCG indices added close to 1% each. On the flip side, PSU banks and realty stocks lagged, reflecting cautious sentiment ahead of upcoming macroeconomic data releases.

Market breadth improved slightly, with midcap and smallcap indices recovering 0.3%, signalling selective buying interest. Overall, the session reflected a buy-on-dips approach, with traders eyeing a potential breakout above the 25,600-25,700 resistance zone in the coming days.

Outlook for trading

Currently, the market is stressed at higher levels as there are no encouraging triggers that can help the markets move confidently higher. The constant lack of participation highlights that the trends are getting tired. With the constant geopolitical tensions emanating since April began, the possibility of continued volatility is very much on the cards. At the moment, no cues are emerging that can help give us a hint of the near-term volatility that one can expect.

In the last article, we highlighted the importance of the 25,500 zone. The range is getting tighter, and the readings from the Option Data suggest that PCR has moved to 0.62 once again, highlighting that the trends are witnessing a sell-off at every rise. We observe that the Call Writing has shifted lower now to 25500. With notable Put writing seen at 25000 post 25400, we are now at an important point for the days ahead.

Despite the best intentions, the market is unable to conjure up enough strength to continue its upward march. With the 25,365 zone, which is the monthly TC Pivot level being held, we can expect a revival in momentum to rise as long as this level is not violated. The steady attempt to buy on every dip has once again given people a reason to hold on to the bullish side of the markets for now. With no clarity on the future course of action, we should be looking at participating with a neutral bias.

Trends continue to remain two-phased and require us to balance both sides of the trend. Hence, the situation demands a pragmatic approach to benefit from market participation.

Results season is about to get underway, but the global impact of the worrying macro factors driving up the volatility, we need to see how to navigate the current trends. While market continues to offer umpteen opportunities sector rotation will be at work and hence, we have selected candidates that are displaying steady action from both sides until new signals to the contrary emerge.

Two stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

Godrej Agrovet Ltd (Cmp 803.85)

Why it’s recommended: Last quarter Godrej Agrovet demonstrated a mixed performance as it faced margin pressures due to fluctuating raw material costs, heightened competition in the infrastructure sector, and demand volatility in real estate. After enduring these challenges, the volumes began to pick up in the last few weeks to show some strong showing in the last few days. A strong closing on Wednesday augurs a BUY.

Key metrics: P/E: 29.86 | 52-week high: ₹877.85 | Volume: 539.44K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹725, resistance at ₹950.

Risk factors: Input cost inflation, particularly impacting soybean prices, and challenges in its subsidiary.

Buy: CMP and dips to ₹783.

Target price: ₹875-895 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹773.

Heidelbergcement India Ltd (Cmp 214.54)

Why it’s recommended: Heidelberg remains a key player from the midcap space in cement industry, benefiting from increasing data consumption and strong subscriber additions. After being in a range for more than five months the stock has given a strong breakout above key resistance zones around 204, with volumes signalling strong bullish interest.

Key metrics: P/E: 45.54 | 52-week high: ₹258 | Volume: 860.34 K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹186, resistance at ₹222.

Risk factors: Poor long-term growth and underperformance in the market.

Buy: CMP and dips to ₹205.

Target price: ₹240-255 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹202.

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.