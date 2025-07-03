Best stocks to buy today, 3 July, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

Despite the best intentions, the market is unable to conjure up enough strength to continue its upward march. With the 25,365 zone, which is the monthly TC Pivot level being held, we can expect a revival in momentum to rise as long as this level is not violated. The steady attempt to buy on every dip has once again given people a reason to hold on to the bullish side of the markets for now. With no clarity on the future course of action, we should be looking at participating with a neutral bias.