Best stocks to buy today: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 30 April

Currently, the ADX/DMI remains positive, and the small body candle formation at the 24300 levels is flashing the possibility that some bullishness may emerge. While evidence is taking time to establish its presence, small measures seem to be underway. As we are trading into the last trading day of the week, we can see from the chart below that a reaction from here could carry the prices higher. However, we still have to figure out the way ahead, we still have to bide our time as the last few sessions have been quite range bound.