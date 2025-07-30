Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 30 July
Best stocks to buy: Discover MarketSmith India's recommended stocks for 30 July. Get insights into top-performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
On Tuesday, the Nifty 50 gained 0.57% amid a volatile session, rebounding after a three-day losing streak. The recovery was fueled by bargain buying in quality stocks, including Reliance Industries, along with strong Q1 earnings from key companies such as Asian Paints and Larsen & Toubro. Despite lingering concerns over the US-India trade negotiations and persistent foreign outflows, renewed domestic buying interest and improved risk sentiment supported a broad-based rally, helping the index close on a positive note.