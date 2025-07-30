Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 30 July

This major sectoral index continues to trade in a sideways pattern, remaining range-bound between 55,800 and 57,500 over the past few weeks. On the downside, 55,800 serves as a critical support level. A decisive breach below this zone could lead to further weakness toward 55,200-55,000. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed near 56,400. A sustained breakout above this level could open the door for a move toward 57,000-57,500. Until then, the index is likely to remain choppy and directionless in the near term.