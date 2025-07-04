Best stocks to buy today—recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

Two days of dull rangebound activities have kept expectations on a leash as the market is still not able to make up its mind at higher levels. With global cues continuing to remain unclear, investors need to step up their guard as the market has turned stock-specific.

Here are two stocks to buy or sell as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Friday, 4 July.

Best stocks to buy today

The stock market on Thursday

On Thursday, the Indian rupee rallied against the US dollar buoyed by a softer greenback and lower US treasury yields. A drop in global crude oil prices reinforced the currency’s advance. However, muted local equity performance limited the rupee’s upside, preventing a more pronounced move.

Looking ahead, we expect the rupee to extend gains amid a faltering dollar and reviving risk appetite across global markets. A sustained weak bias in crude oil should further bolster the domestic currency. Nonetheless, trade-policy risks and the upcoming US non-farm payrolls report are likely to set the tone. We forecast USD/INR between ₹84.90 and ₹85.60.

Equity markets traded with high volatility on Thursday. The Nifty 50 hovered just above 25,500, while the BSE Sensex retained gains near 83,500. The Nifty Bank index underperformed, falling by over 30 points. Sectoral divergence was notable as auto and metal stocks outpaced a broadly muted market, reflecting selective buying amid mixed sentiment.

Small-cap and mid-cap segments traded flat as investors adopted a wait-and-watch stance ahead of key global cues, domestic earnings announcements, and fiscal policy updates. Overall, mixed international trends, evolving trade-policy dynamics, and macroeconomic data releases continue to drive elevated volatility across asset classes, underscoring the need for cautious positioning.

Outlook for trading

With overall bias not yet able to generate momentum, the price reaction seen in Nifty 50 is beginning to disturb the bullish sentiment. We are still not getting the momentum we are looking for, forcing us to find more evidence for sustaining the upmove. As trends remain hesitant, we cannot rule out the possibility of a reversal from current levels.

Despite this, the continuation of higher tops and bottoms suggests that the trend remains favourable for bulls. If the bearishness persists, a move below 25,400 could push the Nifty towards the 25,200 zone, which could be a valuable support for the short term. A decisive break below 25,200 could trigger major selling pressure, whereas a break above 25,700 may open the doors for a move towards a new high.

The trends remain muted and the lack of clarity is demonstrated in options as well. The PCR for Nifty is at 0.74, suggesting that we are reaching possible oversold levels in Nifty, while Bank Nifty is at 0.92, showing some signs of hesitation to upside from the option segment as of now. Hence, one should not yet consider any positive move as a resolute confirmation. As we have been highlighting, the bullish bias remains intact and is awaiting some triggers.

Three stocks to buy today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd (Cmp ₹ 2,520.30)

PRIVISCL:Buy CMP and dips to ₹2,450 | Stop: ₹2,425 | Target: ₹2,750-2,850

Why Privi Speciality is recommended: Privi Speciality has shown robust Q4 results, highlighting a significant increase in both revenue and net profit as compared with the previous year. The company’s Q4 revenue from operations grew 26.7% year-on-year to ₹ 613.55 crore, while net profit more than doubled to ₹ 63.98 crore. Its share price is showing some steady moves and the recent thrust above the consolidation zone highlights a possibility of upside.

Privi Speciality has shown robust Q4 results, highlighting a significant increase in both revenue and net profit as compared with the previous year. The company’s Q4 revenue from operations grew 26.7% year-on-year to 613.55 crore, while net profit more than doubled to 63.98 crore. Its share price is showing some steady moves and the recent thrust above the consolidation zone highlights a possibility of upside. Key metrics P/E: 52.11 52-week high: ₹ 2,580 Volume: 680.46K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 2,200; resistance at ₹ 2,800

Support at 2,200; resistance at 2,800 Risk factors: Raw material price volatility, competitive pressures, and economic fluctuations impacting demand for furniture products

Raw material price volatility, competitive pressures, and economic fluctuations impacting demand for furniture products Buy: CMP and dips to ₹ 2,450

CMP and dips to 2,450 Target price: ₹ 2,750-2,850 in 1 month

2,750-2,850 in 1 month Stop-loss: ₹ 2,425

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (Cmp ₹ 337.95)

ADVENZYMES:Buy CMP and dips to ₹325 | Stop: ₹320 | Target: ₹374-395

Why Advanced Enzyme is recommended: Advanced Enzyme is a unique company in the biotech space, creating and providing only eco-friendly solutions. With a positive move seen on the charts after the initial breakout, the trends are expected to continue for the next few days.

Advanced Enzyme is a unique company in the biotech space, creating and providing only eco-friendly solutions. With a positive move seen on the charts after the initial breakout, the trends are expected to continue for the next few days. Key metrics P/E: 37.05 52-week high: ₹ 571 Volume: 902.87K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 300; resistance at ₹ 415

Support at 300; resistance at 415 Risk factors: Supply chain disruptions, intellectual property protection, and rising energy and utility expenses

Supply chain disruptions, intellectual property protection, and rising energy and utility expenses Buy: CMP and dips to ₹ 525

CMP and dips to 525 Target price: ₹ 374-395 in 1 month

374-395 in 1 month Stop-loss: ₹ 320

IIFL Capital Services Ltd (Cmp ₹ 358.45)

IIFLCAPS:Buy CMP and dips to ₹340 | Stop: ₹335 | Target: ₹405-420

Why IIFL Capital Services is recommended: IIFL Capital Services is engaged in retail and institutional broking, distribution of financial products, and investment banking. A rounding formation has emerged in the last few weeks after the formation of a long body candle above recent highs, indicating a potential upmove in the coming sessions.

IIFL Capital Services is engaged in retail and institutional broking, distribution of financial products, and investment banking. A rounding formation has emerged in the last few weeks after the formation of a long body candle above recent highs, indicating a potential upmove in the coming sessions. Key metrics P/E: 18.42 52-week high: ₹ 625 Volume: 980.3K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 455; resistance at ₹ 650

Support at 455; resistance at 650 Risk factors: Data breaches, financial losses, service disruptions, and regulatory consequences

Data breaches, financial losses, service disruptions, and regulatory consequences Buy: CMP and dips to ₹ 340

CMP and dips to 340 Target price: ₹ 405-420 in 1 month

405-420 in 1 month Stop-loss: ₹ 335

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

