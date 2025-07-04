Best stocks to buy today—recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman
Raja Venkatraman 5 min read 04 Jul 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks to buy today.
Two days of dull rangebound activities have kept expectations on a leash as the market is still not able to make up its mind at higher levels. With global cues continuing to remain unclear, investors need to step up their guard as the market has turned stock-specific.
