Best stocks to buy today—recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

The trends remain muted and the lack of clarity is demonstrated in options as well. The PCR for Nifty is at 0.74, suggesting that we are reaching possible oversold levels in Nifty, while Bank Nifty is at 0.92, showing some signs of hesitation to upside from the option segment as of now. Hence, one should not yet consider any positive move as a resolute confirmation. As we have been highlighting, the bullish bias remains intact and is awaiting some triggers.