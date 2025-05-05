How did Nifty Bank perform?

On Friday, Bank Nifty opened on a mildly positive note at 55,100.95. However, it was volatile throughout the session, oscillating between an intraday high of 55,691.95 and a low of 54,994.40 before closing at 55,115.35. Despite the choppy trade, the index managed to end the day with a modest gain of 28 points, forming a small bullish candle on the daily chart. From a broader perspective, the weekly chart reflects sustained strength, with the index forming its third consecutive bullish candle, indicating continued positive momentum.