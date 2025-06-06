Best stocks to trade today: Expert Raja Venkatraman's recommendations for 6 June
Stocks to buy today: Discover Raja Venkatraman's top stock picks for Friday, 6 June.
Indian stocks demonstrated renewed vigor on 5 June as market participants positioned themselves ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) upcoming monetary policy announcement. With market sentiment buoyed by strength across Asian markets, investors directed their focus towards higher levels, and the benchmark Nifty 50 pushed past 24,700 thanks to robust performances from industry giants such as Reliance Industries and key private banking shares.