Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 7 May
SummaryBest stock recommendations: Discover MarketSmith India's expert top picks for Wedensday, 6 May. Get insights into top-performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
On Tuesday, Nifty50 witnessed volatility and ended on a negative note, primarily due to profit booking at higher levels following its recent gains. The index opened flat but failed to sustain intraday recoveries amid weakness in major sectoral indices and profit booking in broader markets. Mixed global cues and investor caution ahead of upcoming economic data and Q4 earnings, further dampened the market sentiment. As a result, Nifty remained range-bound throughout the session.