Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 7 May

How Nifty 50 performed on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Nifty 50 opened on a subdued note and struggled to sustain above 24,500. The index quickly slipped below 24,450 within the first hour of trading and remained range-bound between 24,330–24,400 throughout the session. Consequently, it ended its two-day winning streak, closing at 24,379 and forming a bearish candlestick on the daily chart. On the sectoral front, all major indices ended in the red, except Nifty Auto. Market breadth remained weak, with the advance-decline ratio sharply skewed at 1:6, indicating broad-based selling pressure.