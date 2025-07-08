Best stocks to buy today, 8 July, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

A lacklustre day seems to be leading to a hard time, as we were unable to trigger any further negative bias. As we contemplate further action, we should continue to participate, albeit in a limited fashion, as the markets are not able to sustain the intraday decline, hinting at a possible breakout of resistance zones.

Here are three stocks to trade, as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Tuesday, 8 July:

SUVEN: Buy CMP and dips to ₹255 | Stop ₹245 | Target ₹295-310

TIRUMALCHM: Buy CMP and dips to ₹275 | Stop ₹267 | Target ₹310

TEGA: Buy CMP and dips to ₹1,680 | Stop ₹1,660 | Target ₹1,925-1,990

Market update

Benchmark indices ended largely unchanged, with the Nifty lingering around 25,450 as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of anticipated developments in a US-India mini trade deal later this evening. At closing, the Sensex gained 193.42 points, or 0.23%, to finish at 83,432.89, while the Nifty rose 55.7 points, or 0.22%, to 25,461.

Broader markets lagged, with the MidCap index slipping 0.27% and the SmallCap index down 0.40%. Banking and IT stocks outperformed; energy lagged. There are reports that the customs component of the mini deal may be announced today, with remaining details to follow in subsequent phases.

Outlook for trading

The market remains muted, triggered by geopolitical tensions. The market tested our patience on Monday, but did not give up the lower levels. However, the trend seen over the last few days highlights that the Nifty managed to hold on and did not give up. In the last report, we mentioned, “From the charts above, we can see that the trends are down into some strong set of supports yet again."

On the charts, we note that the doji formation on Monday continues to keep us guessing. Taking some cues from the Option data, we can add that the levels around 25,450 that had steady Put writers have now ensured that the upward possibility gets more wings. With the PCR nearing 0.80, we can expect some trended move today. Stay alert.

The trend that is emerging clearly suggests that the dips seen last week managed to hold the support zone, and the gap-down opening was covered to ensure that the prices traded above the range area that developed in the last few days. Hence, one should track the trends that are in progress as the up move needs to continue its way above 25,000 (Nifty Spot)to renew the bullish bias. Momentum on hourly charts is indicating that the prices after settling down seem to have witnessed a resumption of selling pressure. With the gradual and hesitant rise emerging from lower levels, we can expect the rise to remain hesitant.

For shorts, we need to see the Nifty move above 25,300, which is immediate support as per the Open Interest data. If we witness a 30-minute range breakout on Tuesday, we can consider trading on either side as the trends remain tentative, and we expect some resistance to kick in.

While the trends in the indices are still unclear, there is plenty of action as far as the stocks are concerned.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

Suven Life Sciences Ltd (Cmp 267.85)

Why it’s recommended: Suven Life Sciences Ltd is experiencing notable buying interest, with significant gains over various time frames. The stock has shown impressive growth in recent months and is trading near its 52-week high. It has maintained a bullish trend, outperforming broader market indices. As the prices have now managed to clear from its recent consolidation spanning more than 2 months, we can look to trade the upmove. Consider going long.

Key metrics: P/E: 109.31 | 52-week high: ₹271.72 | Volume: 377.63K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹218 | Resistance at ₹350.

Risk factors: Market volatility and slowdown in global markets and industry-specific challenges.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹255.

Target price: ₹295-310 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹245.

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (Cmp 291.55)

Why it’s recommended: The prices have been moving in a tight range, but at the same time, steady volume interest at lower levels has been holding the bullish bias. A long body candle on Monday has once again triggered some bullish possibilities in the coming sessions. With momentum picking up, one can look to buy.

Key metrics: P/E: 36.02 | 52-week high: ₹395 | Volume: 555.53K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹225, resistance at ₹350.

Risk factors: Rising input costs, increased operational expenses, and potentially foreign exchange impacts.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹275.

Target price: ₹310 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹267.

Tega Industries Ltd (Cmp 1755.30)

Why it’s recommended: The trends are remaining consistent and are showing a consistent rounding pattern, indicating that the momentum remains poised for more upside. Volumes saw a major uptick on Monday, indicating that the prices are giving a good follow-through post the value resistance area breakout.

Key metrics: P/E: 66.43 | 52-week high: ₹2,327.45 | Volume: 530.66K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹1475, resistance at ₹2300.

Risk factors: Rising input costs, increased operational expenses, and potentially foreign exchange impacts.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹1,680.

Target price: ₹1,925-1,990 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹1,660.

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.