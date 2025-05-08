Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 8 May
SummaryBest stock recommendations: Discover MarketSmith India's expert top picks for Thursday, 8 May. Get insights into top-performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
The Nifty 50 was volatile on Wednesday, closing with a slight gain of 0.14% amid geopolitical tensions as India’s 'Operation Sindoor' targeted terror hubs in Pakistan. Initial losses were recovered as investors shrugged off fears of an escalation. Gains in defence and textile stocks, optimism from the India-UK free trade deal, strong FII inflows, and Tata Motors’ restructuring boost helped support the index.