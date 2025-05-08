Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 8 May

Cholamandalam (current price: ₹ 1,574)

Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in vehicle finance, healthy asset quality

Key metrics: P/E: 30.21; 52-week high: ₹ 743; volume: ₹ 384.38 crore

743; volume: 384.38 crore Technical analysis: Cup with handle breakout

Risk factors: Interest rate risk, competition from banks and fintechs

Buy at: ₹ 1,574

1,574 Target price: ₹ 1,790 in three months

1,790 in three months Stop loss: ₹ 1,465

How the Nifty 50 performed on 7 May

The Nifty 50 opened on a weak note on Wednesday amid geopolitical tensions, but quickly recovered. It remained volatile throughout the session before closing with a modest gain. It formed a green candlestick on the daily chart, although it failed to surpass the previous day’s high. Sector-wise performance was mixed. While Nifty FMCG and pharma closed in the red, other key sectors such as auto, realty, energy and banking posted gains. Market breadth remained positive, with the advance-decline ratio closing at approximately 2:1, suggesting broader participation in the recovery.