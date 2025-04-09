Best stocks to buy today: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 9 April

• SPMLINFRA: Buy above ₹192, stop ₹186, target ₹205-210

Today we will showcase some hidden gems that we can take advantage of as the market sees some active buying coupled with some short covering. The aim is to consider multiple factors to generate meaningful returns in the next few weeks. Here are those factors:

Fundamentals: Look for companies with strong financial metrics such as consistent revenue growth, high profit margins, low debt-to-equity ratios, and a healthy return on equity (ROE). These reflect a company's financial health and operational efficiency. Emerging sectors: Focus on industries with high growth potential such as renewable energy, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence. Companies in these sectors often have untapped opportunities. Management and innovation: Assess the company's leadership, business model and ability to innovate. Strong management and unique products or services often drive long-term success.

Three stocks to buy today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

• SCHAND: Buy above ₹ 195, stop ₹ 188, target ₹ 205-210

S Chand Group has undergone a commendable financial turnaround by improving revenue stability and strengthening its bottom line. The company has managed to maintain cash flow efficiency with a focus on reducing working capital cycles and enhancing operational processes. These efforts, coupled with disciplined cost management, have laid a solid foundation for SCHAND to navigate challenges and sustain profitability. Operational upgrades have helped streamline its extensive publishing operations, allowing for better resource utilisation and long-term stability.

View Full Image Source: TradingView

After a drop of more than 30% since December, the stock has started stabilising and a steady rise since March clearly shows the genuine buying interest at lower levels. The volatility expansion seen on Wednesday has now produced a sharp upside, indicating that bullish momentum is intact.

The past few weeks have been a testing time and with momentum rising we can consider some long opportunities here. At the moment the long body candle indicates some newfound momentum that could help deliver a strong rebound from lower levels. Overall, there has been steady buying at lower levels as an inside candle bottom was formed in mid-March, highlighting the formation of a bottom. The positive DMI has been rising ever since and is now inching higher. This may be a good opportunity to go long.

In its quest for growth, SCHAND has embraced a digital transformation, venturing into e-learning platforms and modernised educational content. By aligning its offerings with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), the company has diversified its portfolio and tapped the growing digital-education market. This strategic expansion and adaptation to global educational trends have positioned SCHAND as a forward-thinking player ready to capture both domestic and international opportunities within the evolving education landscape.

• SPMLINFRA: Buy above ₹ 192, stop ₹ 186, target ₹ 205-210

SPMLINFRA has rebounded financially by delivering improved results through better project management and operational efficiency. The company has focused on timely execution of infrastructure projects while maintaining stringent cost controls, leading to enhanced profitability and liquidity. By increasing the return on capital employed (ROCE) and improving its balance sheet health, SPMLINFRA has reaffirmed its commitment to operational excellence in a competitive infrastructure sector.

View Full Image Source: TradingView

This counter has been seeing steady buying interest after a steady decline in 2025 due to steady profit booking. After building a base for the past few months and forming rounding patterns at lower levels the stock is forming a double bottom that could now produce a rebound. A positive thrust beyond the key value resistance zone around 180 highlights a potential upward move, so one could consider going long. The long body candle formed in the past few trading sessions highlights steady buying interest and continued positive sentiment.

Innovation remains at the heart of SPMLINFRA's growth strategy as it explores advanced energy storage systems and partnerships to integrate cutting-edge technologies into its projects. It has also diversified into high-demand sectors such as water and renewable energy infrastructure to mitigate risks and broaden its market reach. With its ability to adapt to global market trends and align with sustainable development goals, SPMLINFRA is well-positioned to thrive in India's modernising infrastructure landscape.

• GODREJCP: Buy above ₹ 1,200, stop ₹ 1,170 target ₹ 1,325-1,450

GODREJCP has consistently demonstrated financial resilience through disciplined cost optimisation and robust revenue growth across its diverse product categories. The company has streamlined its supply chain and optimised its distribution network, covering traditional, modern trade, and e-commerce channels. These operational efficiencies have allowed GODREJCP to reinvest in strategic initiatives and maintain its edge in the competitive consumer-goods sector.

View Full Image Source: TradingView

A strong recovery is seen in select FMCG stocks. The past few sessions have been quite steady and shares are in demand despite the large-scale fluctuation. The strong surge after choosing above important resistance zones around 1,170 highlights the onset of bullish momentum. The rebound from lower levels, backed by strong momentum, seems promising. Prices holding steady above the trigger bands suggests a further upward drive could be possible.

The attempt to move beyond the consolidation zone clearly highlights bullishness. As the buy trigger setup is seen rising and pushing prices above the recent consolidation zone, we could consider going long.

With a strong emphasis on innovation, GODREJCP has continuously evolved its product portfolio to meet changing consumer preferences. Its strategic expansion into both domestic and international markets underscores its adaptability and ambition for global leadership. By introducing culturally tailored products in emerging markets and reinforcing its brand in established ones, GODREJCP has positioned itself as a formidable player poised for sustainable growth in the consumer products space.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.