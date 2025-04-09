Best stocks to buy today: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 9 April

The past few weeks have been a testing time and with momentum rising we can consider some long opportunities here. At the moment the long body candle indicates some newfound momentum that could help deliver a strong rebound from lower levels. Overall, there has been steady buying at lower levels as an inside candle bottom was formed in mid-March, highlighting the formation of a bottom. The positive DMI has been rising ever since and is now inching higher. This may be a good opportunity to go long.