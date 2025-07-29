Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 29 July

Momentum indicators are clearly reflecting this bearish shift. The daily RSI has cooled off sharply to 37, indicating a lack of buying strength and confirming the loss of upward momentum. On the hourly chart, RSI has plunged to an extremely oversold level of 20, which may result in minor technical bounces but doesn't negate the prevailing weakness. The MACD readings also align with this bearish tone, with the daily MACD dropping to 57 and the hourly MACD further deteriorating to 103, reinforcing the idea that the downtrend has gained traction.