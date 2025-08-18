Best stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top three recommendations for 18 August
Ankush Bajaj 5 min read 18 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
Market expert Ankush Bajaj shares his top three stock recommendations for Monday, 18 August. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
On 14 August the Indian equity markets clung to gains in a largely range-bound session, with sentiment supported by favourable domestic and global cues. The Nifty 50 edged up 11.95 points or 0.05% to close at 24,631.30, while the Sensex advanced 57.75 points or 0.07% to settle at 80,597.66. Nifty Bank rose 160.40 points or 0.29% to end at 55,341.85, although buying in financials was more measured than in other sectors.
