Best stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top three recommendations for 18 August

The derivatives picture, however, tilts bearish. Total Call OI stands at 5.89 crore versus Put OI of 5.18 crore, giving a negative PE–CE OI difference of 71.38 lakh. The day saw Call OI rise by 2.62 crore and Put OI increase by 1.77 crore, leading to a negative OI change difference of 84.76 lakh, which reinforces a short-term bearish stance. The heaviest Call OI is concentrated at 25,500, where fresh additions have also been seen, marking it as a major resistance level. On the Put side, maximum OI is far at 22,600, while the largest addition is at 23,500, indicating only moderate near-term support.