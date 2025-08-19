Best stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top three recommendations for 19 August

Nifty technical analysis: Daily and hourly

The Nifty 50 ended the previous session on a firm note, showing signs of resilience after recent volatility. On the daily timeframe, the broader trend continues to be guided by the moving average setup, where the 20-DMA at 24,753 still trades below the 40-DEMA at 24,832, keeping the medium-term structure cautious. However, momentum indicators are turning more constructive. The daily RSI has improved to 52, moving above the neutral 50 mark, while the MACD, though still negative at -115, shows further moderation in bearish momentum, suggesting that downside pressure is fading.