Best stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top three recommendations for 20 August

Indian equities extended their upward momentum on Tuesday, with the benchmark indices closing firmly in the green, supported by strong global cues and sectoral rotation. The Nifty 50 advanced 103.70 points or 0.42% to finish at 24,980.65, while the Sensex climbed 370.64 points or 0.46% to end the session at 81,644.39. Nifty Bank rose up 130.25 points or 0.23% to close at 55,865.15, reflecting selective buying interest in financial counters, though the upside remained capped.