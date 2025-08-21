Best stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top three recommendations for 21 August
Ankush Bajaj 6 min read 21 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Market expert Ankush Bajaj shares his top three stock recommendations for Thursday, 21 August. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
On Wednesday, August 20, 2025, Indian equities carried forward their momentum, with benchmark indices closing in the green, supported by positive global cues and rotation across key sectors. The Nifty 50 advanced 69.90 points or 0.28% to finish at 25,050.55, while the Sensex climbed 213.45 points or 0.26%, ending the session at 81,857.84. However, the Bank Nifty slipped 166.65 points or 0.30% to close at 55,698.50, reflecting profit-booking in select financial counters that capped overall gains.
topics
