Best stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top three recommendations for 21 August

The Nifty 50 ended the session on 20 August 2025 with gains of 103 points, settling at 24,980, firmly reclaiming the 25,000 mark on intraday basis. This close above the psychological level is significant because derivatives positioning shows that traders have been aggressively writing puts at 24,900 while the heaviest call concentration has now moved up to 25,100. With this shift, the market is signalling that the short-term support base has been raised higher, and resistance is inching up.