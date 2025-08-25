Best stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's top three recommendations for 25 August

On the derivatives front, the picture has turned distinctly bearish. The overall Call OI (19.42 crore) now far outweighs the Put OI (12.04 crore), creating a negative OI differential of –7.38 crore. The day’s change data also reinforces the bearish bias—total Call OI rose sharply by 9.95 crore, while Put OI increased only by 2.53 crore, resulting in a negative differential of –7.42 crore. This highlights aggressive call writing at higher strikes compared to limited put writing. The maximum Call OI as well as the highest change is concentrated at the 25,000 strike, cementing this level as the immediate supply zone. On the Put side, the maximum OI is placed far lower at 24,000, while fresh additions were seen at 24,900, indicating that traders are shifting their protective positions closer to current levels.