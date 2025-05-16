Best stocks to buy today: Expert Raja Venkatraman's recommendations for 16 May
SummaryBest stocks to buy today: Discover Raja Venkatraman's top stock picks for Friday, 16 May. Get insights into top performing stocks and informed investment decisions.
The broader market indices staged a sharp reversal on Thursday, with the Sensex soaring nearly 1,400 points intraday and the Nifty reclaiming 25,000 for the first time in seven months as heavy buying in metal, auto, IT and realty stocks lifted investor sentiment.