Best stocks to buy today: Expert Raja Venkatraman's recommendations for 16 May

A mix of positive global cues and Q4 results is helping the market gain firmer footing. The trends are very much in line, we can expect the momentum to continue. Option data also hints at some call liquidation and a shift in the bias to the upside as the 25,000 zone has now turned into a support. With the PCR at 1, we still need to see a continuation to enable the bullish bias to sustain. At the moment we are once again back to the situation that we saw on Monday, prompting us to move ahead with caution, but with a more bullish bias.