Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 19 August

On the technical front, the index encountered resistance at its 50-DMA, which remains a key hurdle for further upside. The relative strength index (RSI) has recovered from oversold territory and recently broke above a downward-sloping trendline. It is now consolidating near the neutral 52 level, indicating improving momentum. The MACD has turned positive but remains below both its signal line and the zero axis, suggesting that although downside pressures have eased, a sustained confirmation of trend reversal is still awaited.