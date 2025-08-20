Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 20 August
MarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 20 August. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Indian equity benchmarks delivered a fourth consecutive session of gains, with BSE Sensex closing approximately 370 points higher, while Nifty50 ended just below 25,000, crossing 24,950. Optimism stemmed from strong performances by Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel, which helped fuel the rally. The market's positive momentum was largely fueled by sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) buying and lingering optimism from last week's GST rationalization discussions.