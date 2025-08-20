Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 20 August

The index continues to encounter strong resistance near its 50-DMA, with 25,000 and the 50-DMA is likely to remain the key resistance zone in the near term. A decisive close above this hurdle would be a constructive technical development and could open the path for an upside move toward 25,250–25,350. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 24,700, where a breach could negate the current recovery attempt and reintroduce selling pressure. Below this, further supports are seen at 24,600 and 24,350, making these critical levels to watch for the index’s next directional move.