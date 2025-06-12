Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 12 June

The index continues to display a strong bullish sentiment across multiple timeframes, trading in record territory. However, it faces resistance near 57,000, which has limited its gains over the past few sessions. While the overall bullish trend and sentiment point to a likely continuation of the uptrend, a phase of technical consolidation around these all-time high levels remains a possibility. The index could establish a broad trading range between 56,000 and 57,000 before potentially resuming its upward trajectory toward 58,500–59,000 in the coming days.