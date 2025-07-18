Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 18 July
Stocks to buy: Discover MarketSmith India's stock picks for 18 July. Get insights into top-performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
On Thursday the Nifty 50 declined 0.40%, weighed down by weakness in IT and BFSI stocks. Both the Sensex and Nifty erased early gains and turned negative by mid-day as investor sentiment turned cautious amid uncertainty around the future of US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Also, weak global cues, disappointing IT earnings, lack of clarity on the India-US trade deal, and continued FII outflows contributed to the sell-off.