Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 18 July

Buy: Dhanuka Agritech (current price: ₹ 1,779)

Why it’s recommended: Diversified product portfolio, strong distribution network, strategic alliances with global innovators

Key metrics: P/E: 26.09, 52-week high: ₹ 1,926, volume: ₹ 21.17 crore

1,926, volume: 21.17 crore Technical analysis: Bullish flag breakout

Risk factors: Monsoon dependency, raw material volatility and China dependency

Buy at: ₹ 1,779

Target price: ₹ 2,100 in two to three months

2,100 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 1,640

How the Nifty 50 performed on 17 July

Markets were volatile on the weekly expiry day and ended nearly half a percent lower amid mixed cues. The Nifty opened flat and gradually drifted lower through the session, with a brief mid-day rebound failing to hold. The index eventually settled near the day’s low at 25,111, down 0.40%. IT, PSU banks and private banks were the major draggers, while realty, pharma and metal stocks showed some resilience, though not enough to offset the overall weakness. Notably, the broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, ending almost flat. The advance-decline ratio remained balanced at 1:1, reflecting a neutral market breadth.