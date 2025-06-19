Best stocks to buy today: Expert Raja Venkatraman's recommendations for 19 June

Stock market today: Indian stock markets declined for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, June 18, as rising tensions between Israel and Iran dampened investor sentiment. Caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision further weighed on the mood.
The Sensex closed 139 points, or 0.17%, lower at 81,444.66, while the Nifty 50 slipped 41 points, or 0.17%, to end at 24,812.05.
The rangebound scenario remains a key challenge, with the market’s failure to break higher causing concern. As trends struggle to revive and fresh triggers remain elusive, it will take resilience to navigate this uncertain environment.
Amid this, Raja Venkatraman recommends these stocks for trading.
Here are two stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for 19 June:
Godrej Industries Ltd (GODREJIND): Buy CMP and dips to ₹1,310, stop ₹1,290 target ₹1,425-1,475
Triveni Turbine Ltd (TRITURBINE): Buy above ₹825, and dips to ₹795, stop loss at ₹780, target ₹895-935
Stock market outlook: 19 June
The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran is reverberating through global markets, driving up crude oil prices amid fears of supply disruptions, particularly in the vital Strait of Hormuz. Higher oil prices are feeding into transportation, energy, and food costs, raising fresh inflation risks just as central banks were beginning to loosen policy. Gold prices are also climbing, with investors turning to safe-haven assets amid the growing uncertainty.
Beyond the Middle East, broader geopolitical tensions among China, Russia, and the US continue to fuel volatility. At the same time, China’s economy is showing tentative signs of recovery in industrial output and consumer spending, impacting commodity prices for oil, copper, and iron ore. Beijing’s stimulus measures remain measured and selective, keeping investors attuned to policy shifts.
In this complex global environment, a diversified investment approach and vigilant macro risk management will be critical. Investors must brace for continued volatility and fast-evolving economic dynamics in the months ahead.
We are now seeing the Max Pain Point shift to 24,800, while the Put-Call Ratio (PCR) remains suppressed well below 1, signalling renewed selling pressure.
Although the market is struggling to sustain the bullish momentum seen on Monday, there are still some encouraging triggers keeping the trend cautiously supported. This remains a time for heightened vigilance, as market direction is gradually becoming clearer amid these challenging conditions.
Two stocks to buy, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
GODREJIND (Current market price: ₹1,348)
- Why Godrej Industries is recommended: The company has recently reported significant turnaround this quarter with numbers that can now help it to stem the decline. The last two quarters with some encouraging numbers we can expect the trends to showcase some robustness. Also, a positive long body candle clearly highlights that the block deal at a premium indicates that the improving scenario will now push the trends towards new highs. A fresh uptick is momentum is encouraging.
- Key metrics:
P/E: 239.28
52-week high: ₹1390
Volume: 380.98K
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹1200, resistance at ₹1500.
- Risk factors: Demand conditions in urban area and seasonality headwinds.
- Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹1,310.
- Target price: ₹1,425-1,475 in 1 month.
- Stop loss: ₹1290.
TRITURBINE (Current market price - ₹614.20)
- Why Triveni Turbine is recommended: TriTurbine has been going through a rough patch and the strong push backed by volumes are suggesting a trended action. Over the last few days, prices have been consolidating and the strong push above value area resistance around ₹800 augurs well for the prices. As momentum is also providing a favourable tailwind, we can consider some bullish prospects.
- Key metrics:
P/E: 52.53
52-week high: ₹885
Volume: 2.37M
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹500, resistance at ₹750.
- Risk factors: Industry competition , market volatility, elongated operating tailwind.
- Buy: Above ₹615 and dips to ₹592.
- Target price: ₹670-695 in 1 month.
- Stop loss: ₹580.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.