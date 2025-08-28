Best stocks to buy today: Raja Venkatraman's recommendations for 28 August

Stock market today : The Indian stock market saw a broad-based selloff on Tuesday, 26 August, as the Sensex tumbled more than 900 points and the Nifty slipped below 24,700 during the session.

The decline was driven largely by investor concerns over Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs, effective 27 August, and no sign of a trade truce between India and the US.

The Sensex opened at 81,377.39, compared with its previous close of 81,635.91, before plunging 950 points, or 1.2%, to an intraday low of 80,685.98. The Nifty 50 started at 24,899.50 versus the prior close of 24,967.75, and dropped 1.1% to the day’s low of 24,689.60.

By the close, the Sensex had recovered slightly to end at 80,786.54, still down 849 points, or 1.04%. The Nifty 50 settled 256 points, or 1.02%, lower at 24,712.05. Broader markets fared worse, with the BSE Midcap index falling 1.34% and the Smallcap index losing 1.68%.

Against this backdrop, market expert Raja Venkatraman has released his top stock recommendations for investors seeking opportunities today, 28 August. His analysis provides a clear roadmap for navigating the current market landscape with confidence.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

LT Foods:Buy at ₹ 438 anddips to ₹ 420, stop loss at ₹ 410, target price ₹ 475-490

Why it is recommended: LT Foods Ltd has recently reported significant turnaround ahead of its quarterly numbers but it could not help stem the recent decline. The last few sessions the fall has been quite severe and the prices have tested the cloud support and is showing some robustness. Also, a positive long body candle clearly highlights that there is a premium that is building up to push the trends towards new highs. A fresh uptick is momentum is encouraging.

Key metrics: P/E: 76.60 52-week high: ₹ 518.35 Volume: 2.01M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 410, resistance at ₹ 490.

Support at 410, resistance at 490. Risk factors: Demand conditions in urban area and seasonality headwinds.

Demand conditions in urban area and seasonality headwinds. Buy: At current market price and dips to ₹ 420.

At current market price and dips to 420. Target price: ₹ 475-490 in 1 month.

475-490 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 410.

Ashiana Housing Ltd (current market price ₹ 322.95):Buy at ₹ 323and dips to ₹ 305 stop loss at ₹ 300, target price ₹ 336-345

Why it’s recommended: Certain real estate stocks demonstrated a strong rebound from lower levels taking a cue from Ashiana we note that this stock has managed to demonstrate a trended action in the last few weeks. Despite the strong push backed by volumes that are suggesting a trended action we will encounter some periods of consolidation. As momentum is also picking up providing a favourable tailwind, we can consider some bullish prospects.

Key metrics: P/E: 88.85 52-week high: ₹ 395.90 Volume: 401.58K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 290, resistance at ₹ 400.

Support at 290, resistance at 400. Risk factors: Industry competition , market volatility, elongated operating tailwind.

Industry competition , market volatility, elongated operating tailwind. Buy: current market price and dips to ₹ 305.

current market price and dips to 305. Target price: ₹ 336-345 in 1 month.

336-345 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 300.

Globus Spirits Ltd (current market price ₹ 1243.30):Buy at ₹ 1245and dips to ₹ 1180, stop loss ₹ 1165, target price ₹ 1325-1350

Why it’s recommended: Globus has been going through a rough patch and the V shaped recovery backed by volumes are suggesting a trended action . The last few days the prices have been indicating the strong push above value area resistance around 347 augurs well for the prices. As momentum is also providing a favourable tailwind, we can consider some bullish prospects.

Key metrics: P/E: 133.19 52-week high: ₹ 1369.75 Volume: 95.31K

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 1125, resistance at ₹ 1450.

Support at 1125, resistance at 1450. Risk factors: Industry competition , market volatility, elongated operating tailwind.

Industry competition , market volatility, elongated operating tailwind. Buy: At ₹ 1245 and dips to ₹ 1180.

At 1245 and dips to 1180. Target price: ₹ 1325-1350 in 1 month.

1325-1350 in 1 month. Stop loss: ₹ 1165.

Stock Market Today

Outlook for Trading

The trading outlook remains choppy, with mixed sentiment continuing to weigh on markets. After three straight sessions of selling pressure, a brief “green patch" offered some relief. Still, Bank Nifty, having broken key support levels, dragged the broader index lower, preventing any sustained recovery.

On Tuesday, the market appeared indecisive but eventually breached the support levels we had highlighted around 24,900, triggering a sharp decline. With monthly expiry approaching, the setup looks weak, drawing traders to the short side as strong support and heavy Put writing cluster around the 24,500 zone.

View Full Image (Source: TradingView)

A gap support, which eventually got filled, offered some respite and drove a sharp recovery. However, the absence of convincing revival signals suggests that any upside will likely remain limited. Over the past few weeks, every recovery attempt has been quickly nullified, reinforcing a cautious stance for the near term.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.