Best stocks to buy today: Raja Venkatraman's recommendations for 28 August

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

LT Foods:Buy at ₹ 438 anddips to ₹ 420, stop loss at ₹ 410, target price ₹ 475-490

Why it is recommended: LT Foods Ltd has recently reported significant turnaround ahead of its quarterly numbers but it could not help stem the recent decline. The last few sessions the fall has been quite severe and the prices have tested the cloud support and is showing some robustness. Also, a positive long body candle clearly highlights that there is a premium that is building up to push the trends towards new highs. A fresh uptick is momentum is encouraging.