Best stocks to buy today: Raja Venkatraman's recommendations for 29 August
Raja Venkatraman 6 min read 29 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Market expert Raja Venkatraman shares his top three stock recommendations for today, 29 August. Discover his exclusive picks and analysis to inform your investment strategy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian stock markets stumbled on Thursday's monthly expiry, showing that the upward trend is still facing significant pressure. The possibility of higher gains seems to be on hold as we head into the last trading day of the week. This is a challenging period for traders.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story