Best stocks to buy today: Raja Venkatraman's recommendations for 29 August

Outlook for Trading

Moving to the charts we note that the trends have been largely oriented towards trading rather than investing. After testing the gap support region, the market opened to a negative start and the drop on Thursday was quite steep. Hence , from a trading perspective we can note that on the Daily charts the prices are trading below the cloud as well as TS & KS line. Also , the constant sell at every rise could prove to be a threatening blow to the sentiment. The successive negative candles seen in the Daily chart of Nifty in the August series does not bode well for the market.