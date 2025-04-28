Best stocks to buy today: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 28 April

India's auto sector, contributing 2.3% to GDP and employing 1.5 million people, faces challenges from the US's 25% tariff on auto components, potentially leading to a $31 billion revenue loss. The Union Budget 2025 supports green initiatives and customs duty exemptions to bolster sustainable manufacturing.

Companies focus on consolidation, premiumization, and diversification to meet evolving consumer demands. Rural infrastructure boosts consumption, while urban demand rises for premium products. To combat rising costs, firms streamline operations, adjust pricing, and maintain balanced margins. The sector's resilience depends on innovation and adaptability amid uneven recovery and raw material inflation.

Here are the three best stocks to buy today from mid- and small-cap space, as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Monday, 28 April.

Carraro India

Apollo Tyres

Asahi India Glass

CARRARO INDIA (CARRARO)

Carraro India recently reported mixed quarterly results, with India Ratings and Research upgrading its long-term credit facilities and working capital limits to IND A+ with a Stable Outlook.

This signals a gradual stabilization in the company's operations despite sector challenges like pricing pressures and cost management. After a sharp decline through much of 2024, Carraro India's price started bottoming out in April 2025, following relief from auto tariff concerns. The stock formed a double top in 2024 and experienced a swift decline, finding strong valuation support around the 900 level. The recovery seen in late April 2025 suggests genuine buying at lower levels, triggering potential upside.

The steady buying trend in recent months, coupled with a long body candle formation and increased sector momentum, suggests a positive outlook. With prices holding above moving average bands and pushing past resistance around 350, the technical indicators point to further potential gains. Traders could consider going long above 390, with dips towards 370 providing an entry point. A stop below 363 can limit risk, targeting an upside of 440-460 within the next three months.

Look to go long above 390 and on any dips towards 370 with stop below 363 for an upside towards 440 to 460 in next 3 months.

APOLLO TYRES (APOLLOTYRE)

To combat rising input costs, Apollo Tyres has implemented cost-saving measures, such as streamlining operations and optimizing logistics, while adjusting its pricing strategies to maintain competitive margins. Despite these efforts, challenges like uneven recovery across urban and rural markets, competitive pricing pressures, and raw material inflation persist. To navigate these, Apollo Tyres continues its innovation and adaptability strategies.

The company is planning a capex of ₹1,500 crore for FY26, focusing on both maintenance ( ₹700 crore) and growth ( ₹800 crore), particularly expanding passenger car radial (PCR) capacity in India and Europe.

Technically, Apollo Tyres formed a double bottom on April 7, with a subsequent sharp recovery indicating that the downtrend has reversed. Prices have moved above the cloud, suggesting a potential upward trajectory. With a strong momentum, traders could consider going long above 465 or on dips towards 445, with a stop below 425, targeting 500-520 in the next three months.

ASAHI INDIA GLASS (ASAHIINDIA)

Asahi India Glass Ltd (AIS) has been adapting to market changes by focusing on consolidation, premiumization, and product diversification. Enhanced credit guarantees for MSMEs have streamlined supply chains and improved efficiency.

Demand recovery is driven by both rural and urban growth, with rural infrastructure spending boosting consumption, while urban markets increasingly adopt premium products. AIS has also implemented cost-saving measures to manage rising input costs.

Despite challenges like uneven recovery and raw material inflation, AIS's proactive innovation continues to drive growth. Recent volatility has shown steady price progress, with strong upward movement after consolidation in March 2025. A Kumo twist and positive Directional Index suggest further upside potential. Traders can consider going long at current levels or adding at 680 with a stop below 670, targeting 780 in the next three months

Looking ahead

The sector is projected to grow to $200 billion by FY26, with exports reaching $80 billion. While Trump's tariffs pose short-term challenges, India's focus on innovation and self-reliance could turn these obstacles into opportunities for long-term growth and global competitiveness.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

