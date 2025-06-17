Best stocks to buy today: Expert Raja Venkatraman's recommendations for 17 June

Geopolitical tensions appear to be getting priced in, as the latest conflict developments failed to spark fresh selling. This was seen as a positive signal, encouraging market participants to step in gradually toward the close. Sentiment remains fragile, however, with hesitation still weighing on broader risk appetite.
Amid this, Raja Venkatraman recommends these stocks for trading.
Here are three stocks to buy as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for 17 June:
Market Wrap – 16 June, Monday
Indian equity benchmarks opened the week on a strong footing, brushing aside geopolitical jitters from West Asia. On Monday, 16 June, the Sensex surged 677 points to close at 81,796.15, while the Nifty 50 advanced 227.90 points to end at 24,946.50, just shy of the 25,000 mark.
Despite heightened tensions following Israeli strikes on Iran, investors rotated into large-cap blue chips. IT, metals, realty, and oil & gas stocks led the rally, with all sectoral indices ending in the green, indicating broad-based buying interest. The broader markets also rebounded smartly after a cautious start.
Market sentiment stayed buoyant, helped by continued domestic institutional buying that absorbed foreign outflows. Retail investors and mutual fund inflows remained supportive, as long-term players appeared to use the global uncertainty to accumulate quality stocks.
Outlook for 17 June, Tuesday
After last week's rapid declines triggered by geopolitical tensions, markets tested support but didn’t break lower. Monday’s recovery confirms that buyers continue to defend key levels, even as momentum remains mixed.
In our previous outlook, we noted that while trends had weakened, they were heading into strong support zones. This played out on the charts—the median line has now been broken, opening the door to further downside unless bulls regain control.
Options data offers mixed cues
Strong Call writing has shifted from 24,800 to 25,300, suggesting resistance at higher levels.
On the downside, meaningful Put writing at 24,900–24,700 may cushion sharp declines, for now.
Technically, the gap-down opening was filled, and prices have moved back above the short-term consolidation range. A decisive close above 25,000 (Nifty Spot) will be key to reigniting bullish momentum. On the hourly charts, however, selling pressure seems to be re-emerging, and the recovery so far appears hesitant.
Traders should monitor whether the index can build on Monday’s gains and break through 25,000 with conviction. Until then, expect choppy moves with a slight upward bias—tempered by caution.
For fresh short positions, a move below 24,500 on the Nifty would be key, as this level acts as immediate support based on Open Interest data. If the index breaks out of its 30-minute range on Tuesday, traders can consider directional trades, although broader trends remain tentative with potential resistance ahead.
While index trends remain uncertain, individual stocks continue to show strong momentum.
Three stocks to buy, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:
QUICKHEAL (CMP: ₹358.87)
- Buy above ₹380 and on dips to ₹355
- Stop loss: ₹345
- Target: ₹425–440 (1 month)
- Why it’s recommended: After a prolonged consolidation phase, Quick Heal has broken out with strong price action and volume. It cleared resistance around ₹325 and is now trending above the Ichimoku cloud, signalling further upside potential.
- Key metrics:
P/E: 358.87
52-week high: ₹825.90
Volume: 729.81K
- Risk factors: Volatility and sector sensitivity to geopolitical headlines.
GRAPHITE INDIA (CMP: ₹538.45)
- Buy at CMP and on dips to ₹515
- Stop loss: ₹505
- Target: ₹585–600 (1 month)
- Why it’s recommended: Tailwinds such as shutdowns of graphite units in China and Malaysia are boosting global demand. The stock has shown a strong volume-led breakout, with sustained momentum at current levels.
- Key metrics:
P/E: 23.21
52-week high: ₹623.40
Volume: 724.31K
- Risk factors: Rising input costs and forex volatility could affect margins.
BEL (Bharat Electronics Ltd) (CMP: ₹403.85)
- Buy above ₹404 and on dips to ₹393
- Stop loss: ₹388
- Target: ₹435–445 (1 month)
- Why it’s recommended: After steady consolidation through May, BEL has seen a strong move post-earnings, indicating the possibility of continued upside. The recent base-building suggests renewed strength.
- Key metrics:
P/E: 55.82
52-week high: ₹435.45 (corrected)
Volume: 724.46K
- Risk factors: Slower earnings growth or reduced institutional interest may weigh on momentum.
Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.
Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.