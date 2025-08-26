Best stocks to buy today: Raja Venkatraman's recommendations for 26 August

This counter joins the list of some steady recovery seen in select hotel stocks. Since the last several months the move has been a gradual consolidation in this counter. The strong rise seen in the last two weeks has managed to breach an important resistance around 155 and heading higher. In the last few days, the financial resilience has been acknowledged giving way too much more higher grounds in the coming days. With the trends now showing possibility of more upward traction one can consider to initiate a long opportunity in the coming weeks. As the bullish bias is steadily stepping in one should look at trading as well as investing into this counter.