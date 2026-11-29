Stocks to buy | Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations: In the truncated last week, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market witnessed profit-booking at higher levels; on a weekly basis, the Nifty 50 index ended 0.75% lower, while the Sensex was down over 500 points. Among sectors, the IT index outperformed on a weekly basis, rallying 4.58%, while the Media index lost the most, shedding 4.5%.
Major factors that dominated the Indian stock market last week included renewed selling in technology and Financial heavyweights following their recent gains, compounded by rising Crude prices, a weakening rupee, and uncertainty surrounding proposed US tariffs. Investors also remained cautious about global AI-related valuations and future US interest-rate expectations. USD/INR moved towards 92.98 after the Rupee's recent appreciation towards 92.20 earlier in the week.
Despite the latest correction, the broader technical bias remains bullish, says Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking. The technical market expert said the expected trading range for the Nifty 50 index in the upcoming session is 25,450–25,900.
Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is at 25,450–25,500 and resistance around 25,800–25,900. RSI stands at 65.47, while PCR at 1.15 indicates a constructive derivatives setup. India VIX eased 1.72% to 16.54, despite the decline in the benchmark.”
Bagadia said that a decisive breakout above 25,900 would be required to revive stronger buying momentum.
On the outlook for the Bank Nifty index, Sumeet Bagadia said, “The broader outlook retains a bullish bias, with immediate support placed at 62,500–62,800 and resistance in the 63,300–63,700 zone. Holding above 62,500 could support another recovery attempt, whereas a decisive breakdown may intensify downside pressure.”
Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said that a sustained move above 63,700 would strengthen the upward setup. The expected trading range for the next session is 62,500–63,700, with volatility and profit-booking likely to remain key factors near the resistance.
Regarding stocks to buy on Monday, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these three shares: Niva Bupa, Bank of Maharashtra, and IFCI.
1] Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company: Buy at ₹75.66 | Target ₹80 | Stop-loss ₹72.50;
2] Bank of Maharashtra: Buy at ₹95.73 | Target ₹104 | Stop-loss ₹91.50; and
3] IFCI: Buy at ₹58.52 | Target ₹64 | Stop-loss ₹56.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.