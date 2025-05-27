Best stocks to trade on 27 May, as recommended by Trade Brains Portal

The company has entered India's electric logistics segment, with its brand TEZ, in Indore. The company has set up a 2.5-acre manufacturing facility at Prithapur, where the company has invested ₹100 crore. This plant has an annual production capacity of 8,000 vehicles. In the brake business, the company has secured an order of about ₹150 crore for its joint venture (JV) with Dako and ₹60 crore for a JV with KOVIS and expects the revenues to be fairly strong in this segment going forward.