Best stocks to trade on 28 May, as recommended by Trade Brains Portal

Risk factors: The company faces intense competition from both organized and unorganized players in the FMCG sector across segments and products. Due to low barriers to entry, low switching costs, and pricing pressures, the company has been growing at a slow pace since last year. The company also faces commodity risk, as commodities like palm oil saw a jump of 18% in FY25, which could impact the profit margins of the company.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

Current price : ₹ 1,272

: 1,272 Target price : ₹ 1,495 in 12-14 months

: 1,495 in 12-14 months Stop-loss : ₹ 1,160

: 1,160 Why it’s recommended: It is a prominent FMCG player in emerging markets, with a diverse portfolio that includes household insecticides, air fresheners, hair colour, and soaps. It has manufacturing plants in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Puducherry, Sikkim, and Tamil Nadu. The company has diversified revenue across geographies and product segments. It stood among the largest players in the household insecticide and hair care segments. The company touches over 1.2 billion consumers in more than 85 countries, with a strong presence in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The company has some well-known brands in its portfolio, like Godrej Aer, Park Avenue, Goodknight, Cinthol, KamaSutra, HIT, and others.

In FY25, the company’s consolidated volume grew by 4%. Total revenue during the year stood at ₹14,680 crore, growing by 2% YoY, and Ebitda stood at ₹3,319 crore, growing by 3.3% YoY. The company has been successful in increasing its Ebitda margin through efforts like premiumization, better ad spend, and better realizations in international markets. Indonesia business continues to be stable with 5% volume growth and 9% Ebitda growth due to better distribution scale-up and successful launch of new products like shampoo, hair colour and hi electrics, etc.