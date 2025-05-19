Best stocks to trade today, 19 May, as recommended by Trade Brains Portal

Risk factors: The auto industry is closely aligned with the macroeconomic situation of the country. Industry is susceptible to geopolitical concerns, such as tariffs levied by the Trump administration, which may lead to high costs and supply chain disruption. Other macro events like a decline in per capita income across economies, which will lower people's purchasing power, shifting national demand and preferences, global inflation, and the availability of input materials may impact the industry. The 2W segment has become extremely competitive; players like Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycles, Suzuki Motorcycle, and TVS Motors continue to launch new models to gain market share.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

Current price : ₹ 1,037

: 1,037 Target price : ₹ 1,280 in 12 months

: 1,280 in 12 months Stop-loss : ₹ 915

: 915 Why it's recommended: Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited (ARE&M), the flagship company of the Amara Raja group, is one of the largest players in lead-acid batteries for both industrial and automotive applications. The company exports to over 50 countries globally under their brand names ‘Amaron,’ ‘PowerZone,’ ‘Elito,’ and ‘Quanta.’ ARE&M is a major supplier to telecom, railways, power control, solar, and UPS. All plants have been recognized with the highest-level awards in the International Quality Circle Competitions (ICQCC) held in Beijing, China. ARE&M entered the new energy business in 2022 with an ambitious capex plan of ₹ 95 billion for setting up a Giga Corridor in Telangana.

For 9MFY25, the company has reported total revenue of ₹9,786.3 crore, an increase of 11% YoY, and profit after tax of ₹704.6 crore, which surged by 11% for the same period. PAT margins stood at 8%. The company's lithium-ion battery division is expected to bring in ₹550 crores in FY25. With a vast distribution network that includes more than 100,000 points of sale, over 1,000 Power Zone retail locations, 2,000 extensive service hubs, and 23 branches throughout India, they are among the biggest competitors in the market. After the company begins its manufacturing, it anticipates a 20% rise in sales in the tubular lead-acid battery industry, or around ₹1,400+ crore in FY26. The company expects an outflow of ₹1,000 crore for the lead acid and new energy business divisions in the upcoming year, and it wants to invest ₹750 crore in lead acid and new energy businesses. Over the next two to three years, the business plans to invest ₹2,000 crore through ARACT and ₹100-150 crore in Phase I/II of the lead recycling facility at ARCSPL.