Best stocks to trade today, 21 May, as recommended by Trade Brains Portal

Key growth drivers are increasing share of fully automatic washing machines, inverted ACs, and larger refrigerators due to premiumization and prioritization of aesthetics beyond just functional machines. Penetration of smart appliances is estimated to reach 10% by 2028 from 4% in 2023. Other key factors, such as the availability of credit for consumer financing and omnichannel availability, may act as a tailwind for the sector. Currently, India’s penetration of ACs & refrigerators is 10% and 35%, respectively, way lower than the world average. Further, AC penetration in India is projected to reach 40% by 2050.