Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 22 August

Today we recommend two stocks, one from the railways sector and another from the power sector. India’s railway sector plays a vital role in the country’s economic and social progress, serving as the backbone of both passenger and freight transportation. The power sector is experiencing strong growth, fueled by increasing electricity demand, rapid expansion of renewable energy, and infrastructure upgrades.

We also analyse the market’s performance on Thursday to understand what may lie ahead for the stock indices in the coming days.

Two stocks to trade today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal for 22 August

IRCTC Ltd

Current price: ₹ 725.7

Target price: ₹ 895 in 12 months

Stop-loss: ₹ 641.05

Why it’s recommended:Established in 1999, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) is a Navratna public sector enterprise operating under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India. It serves as the professional arm of Indian Railways, focusing on travel and hospitality services. IRCTC is responsible for managing, modernizing, and enhancing food and hospitality offerings at railway stations, onboard trains, and across other locations. The organization also plays a vital role in promoting both domestic and international tourism by developing budget hotels, curating travel packages, engaging in commercial marketing, facilitating information exchange, and integrating with global reservation systems.

IRCTC has consistently demonstrated strong financial performance. In FY25, its operating revenue rose by 9.7% to ₹4,675 crore, up from ₹4,260 crore in FY24. Absolute EBITDA grew by 5.71% year over year to ₹1,549 crore, maintaining a healthy margin of 33.15%. Profit After Tax (PAT) increased significantly by 18.30%, reaching ₹1,315 crore in FY25 compared to ₹1,111 crore in FY24. Over the last three years, the company’s revenue and PAT have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35% and 26%, respectively.

Looking ahead, IRCTC projects its revenue to reach ₹7,825 crore by FY28. The company holds a monopoly in online railway ticketing, supported by its official website and the Rail Connect mobile app. It also benefits from limited competition in train catering services and is the exclusive provider of packaged drinking water for train passengers. Indian Railways is well-positioned for growth, with passenger traffic expected to increase by 29%, from 9,457 million in 2021 to 12,213 million by 2031. The Indian railway industry is projected to become the third largest globally within the next five years, accounting for 10% of the global market share.

In Q1 FY26, IRCTC reported revenue from operations of ₹1,159.68 crore, up 3.8% year-on-year. EBITDA rose by 7.5% to ₹458.45 crore from ₹426.34 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. PAT also increased by 7.5%, reaching ₹330.7 crore compared to ₹307.72 crore in Q1 FY25.

Risk factors: During peak booking periods, the reservation and ticketing system may experience performance issues such as slow response times or system crashes. These disruptions can lead to lower revenues and harm the company’s reputation. Additionally, secure online transactions are critical to IRCTC’s operations, and any security breach could have a severely negative impact on the business.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited

Current price: ₹ 284

Target price: ₹ 345 in 12 months

Stop-loss: ₹ 253.5

Why it’s recommended:Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, a Schedule ‘A’ and ‘Maharatna’ public sector enterprise under the Government of India, was established in 1989 and is the country’s largest electric power transmission company. Its operations are structured into three core segments: transmission, telecom, and consultancy. The transmission segment remains the primary contributor, accounting for over 97% of the total revenue. Powergrid is responsible for providing transmission systems for Central Generating Stations (CGS), Independent Power Producers (IPPs), Ultra Mega Power Projects (UMPPs), and the integration of renewable energy.

In Q1 FY26, the company reported total revenue of ₹11,444 crore. EBITDA stood at ₹9,394.94 crore, while Profit After Tax (PAT) was ₹3,631 crore. Transmission revenue was recorded at ₹10,694.66 crore, reflecting a marginal decline of 0.31% year-on-year. The consultancy segment posted strong growth, increasing by 120.35% year-on-year to ₹405.92 crore. The telecom segment also performed well, with revenue rising by 17.75% year-on-year to ₹289.49 crore. Within telecom, the company secured orders worth ₹58 crore and added 16 new customers during the quarter. In consultancy, Powergrid secured 11 new domestic orders and 2 international contracts in Q1 FY26. The company is actively pursuing transmission opportunities across regions such as South Asia, Africa, the Americas, and Australia as part of its global expansion strategy.

As of Q1 FY26, Powergrid has established 180,849 km of transmission lines and operates 286 substations with a total inter-regional (IR) capacity of 101,180 MW. Its system availability stands at an impressive 99.84%. The consultancy arm of the company has a presence in more than 25 countries, with over 150 domestic clients and 25 international clients. In FY25, Powergrid exceeded its capex target of ₹20,000 crore by achieving ₹26,255 crore. For FY26, the company has projected a total capex of ₹28,000 crore. Key project completions include the Fibre Optic Communication System in the western region and the Transmission Network Expansion in Gujarat. Additionally, Powergrid acquired MEL Power Transmission Limited for a total value of approximately ₹8.53 crore.

Risk factors:The company is exposed to risks arising from the weak financial health of several counterparties, particularly state distribution utilities. It also faces execution-related risks for its ongoing and under-construction projects. Furthermore, any unfavorable changes in the regulatory landscape could adversely affect its operations and strategic significance.

How the market performed on Thursday

The broader indices were volatile on Thursday before closing flat.The Nifty 50 had a positive opening at 25,142, up 91.45 points from its previous close of 25,050.5.It closed the day at 25,083.75, finishing above all four 20/50/100/200-day EMAs. By the end of the session, the Nifty 50 had gained 33.2 points, or 0.13%.

The BSE Sensex followed a similar trajectory, rising 142.87 points, or 0.17% from the previous day’s closing. It opened at 82,220.46 and settled at 82,000.7.

In terms of momentum, the Nifty 50’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 57.88, while the Sensex RSI was at 56.48, both remaining below the overbought threshold of 70. In contrast, the Bank Nifty Index ended at 55,755.4, gaining 56.95 points, or 0.10%, to close at 55,755.45.

The Nifty Pharma Index was the top gainer, closing at 22,177, up by 208.20 points, or 0.95%. Pharma stocks, including Mankind Pharma Ltd, Cipla Ltd, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, rose up to 3%. The Nifty Realty Index followed the gains, closing at 917.35, up by 3.5 points, or 0.38%. Anant Raj Ltd was the biggest gainer, increasing by 2.66%, followed by Brigade Enterprises Ltd, which gained 1.18%, and Sobha Ltd, up 0.89%.

Among the major losers, the Nifty FMCG index plunged the most on Thursday’s trading session. The index decreased by -361 points, or -0.64%, closing at 56,303. Dabur India Ltd was the major loser, dropping 3.6%; Britannia Industries declined 1.8%, and United Breweries fell 1.7%.Another major laggard was the Nifty CPSE Index, which closed at 6,308.5, losing -39.85 points, or -0.63%. Major losers include Coal India Ltd, Lupin Ltd, Power Grid Corporation, and NHPC Ltd, whose shares declined by up to 2%.

Asian markets showed a mixed trend on Thursday, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index ending at 25,104, losing 61.33 points, or 0.24%. The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,771.1, gaining 4.89 points or 0.13%. South Korea’s KOSPI Index closed in the green at 3,141.74, up 11.65 points, or 0.37%. However, Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index also closed in the red at 42,626, down -262.55 points, or -0.62%.

US Dow Jones Futures were trading at 44,807.07, down -131.24 points, or -0.29%, as of 5:10 p.m. IST.

