Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 22 August

Looking ahead, IRCTC projects its revenue to reach ₹7,825 crore by FY28. The company holds a monopoly in online railway ticketing, supported by its official website and the Rail Connect mobile app. It also benefits from limited competition in train catering services and is the exclusive provider of packaged drinking water for train passengers. Indian Railways is well-positioned for growth, with passenger traffic expected to increase by 29%, from 9,457 million in 2021 to 12,213 million by 2031. The Indian railway industry is projected to become the third largest globally within the next five years, accounting for 10% of the global market share.