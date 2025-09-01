Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 1 September

The majority of the sectoral indices ended the day in the red, except for a few gainers. The Nifty FMCG Index was the top gainer, closing at 56,141.85, up by 528.90 points, or 0.95%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd led the gains with a 3.05% increase, followed by other FMCG stocks, including United Spirits, which gained 2.30%, and ITC, which rose by 2.21%. The Nifty Media Index was also among the top gainers, closing at 1,612.00, up by 5.65 points, or 0.35%. Tips Music Ltd led the gains with a 3.1% increase, followed by other media stocks, including Nazara Technologies Ltd, which gained 1.90%, and DB Corp Ltd, which rose by 1.30%.