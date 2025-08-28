Stocks to trade today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 28 August
Trade Brains Portal 7 min read 28 Aug 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
Stocks to trade today: Discover the top stock picks by market experts at Trade Brains Portal for Thursday, 28 August.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Today we recommend two financial services stocks. The sector is vital to India's economic development, acting as the primary engine to convert domestic savings into productive investments. By mobilising capital, managing risk, and facilitating transactions, financial services companies foster economic growth, create employment, and promote entrepreneurship.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story